Rains to continue in parts of West Bengal for two more days

Kolkata, Sept 23 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed parts of West Bengal on Saturday, and more showers are in the forecast for the next two days primarily because of a monsoon trough, the weather office said.

From Tuesday, the situation is likely to gradually improve, an official said.

"Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning are very likely throughout the state over the next 48 hours. The weather is primarily a result of the monsoon trough," he added.

Among the districts that are likely to receive heavy rains are Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Hooghly, Murshidabad, Alipurduar, Coochbehar, Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong and Uttar Dinajpur.

Kolkata recorded 12.01 mm of rainfall on Saturday, while neighbouring Howrah and Salt Lake received 12 mm of rainfall each, the official said.

"The heavy showers inundated low-lying areas in Kolkata," he said.

The maximum temperature in the city is likely to remain around 29 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will hover around 26 degrees, he added.

The districts that received rain in the last 24 hours are North 24 Pargana, South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, and Paschim and Purba Medinipur, the officials said.

"No large change in the day temperature is expected during the next five days," he said. PTI SCH SOM