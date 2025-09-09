Rains to decline in Rajasthan, says Met centre

Jaipur, Sep 9 (PTI) After days of heavy downpour, rainfall activities across Rajasthan are likely to decline from Tuesday, the meteorological centre here said.

It said rainfall activity in eastern Rajasthan -- which covers Kota, Bharatpur, Jaipur, Ajmer and Udaipur divisions -- will gradually decline over the next week, with only light showers at isolated places.

A similar trend is likely in the western parts of the state, where rainfall activity is expected to reduce sharply. The weather is likely to remain mainly dry from September 11 onwards in most districts for at least a week, it said.

In the last 24 hours, Sirohi district recorded heavy rainfall, while some places in western Rajasthan received light to moderate showers.

Mount Abu in Sirohi recorded the highest rainfall at 65 mm.