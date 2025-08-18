Rains wreak havoc across states; 7 killed, over 200 stranded in worst-hit Maharashtra; toll in Kishtwar cloudburst touches 63

New Delhi/Mumbai, Aug 18 (PTI) Heavy rains wreaked havoc across several states on Monday with Maharashtra being the worst-hit where seven people were killed and more than 200 stranded even as multiple landslides in Himachal Pradesh led to closure of 400 roads.

In the cloudburst-hit village in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kishtwar district, two more bodies were recovered from the debris taking the death toll in the August 14 disaster to 63, as a search operation continued for the fifth day despite intermittent rains.

In Mumbai, relentless downpours brought the city to a standstill, prompting the civic body to declare a holiday for schools and colleges. Several parts of the country's financial capital received more than 100 mm rainfall in nine hours on Monday.

“So far, 7 lives have been lost. Some rivers in Konkan have risen to an alarming level, and Jalgaon has reported extensive losses,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis posted on X after reviewing the rainfall situation.

Fadnavis said he reviewed the rainfall situation across the state at the State Emergency Operation Centre.

“All Divisional Commissioners and District Collectors joined the meeting through video conferencing and shared updates from their respective regions. Instructed that citizens staying in relief shelters must be provided with food, clean drinking water, blankets and other essential facilities on priority.

“Heavy rains have been recorded in Ratnagiri, Raigad and Hingoli. The Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall from August 17–21, and instructions have been issued to remain fully vigilant," he said.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, 800 villages are affected by heavy rains, he said.

Five persons are reported missing from Mukhed taluka of Nanded district, around 600 km from Mumbai, Fadnavis told reporters earlier.

Incessant rains in Mumbai also resulted in hardships to those visiting a hospital in Chembur hit by waterlogging. Several people were seen carrying ailing kin on their backs to gain access to the Maa General Hospital, which is run by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The situation was brought under control by evening, an official said.

In Nanded district, more than 200 people were stranded in floods amid incessant rains, forcing authorities to call the Army for rescue and relief efforts.

Many flights were affected due to poor weather conditions in Mumbai, with some executing “go-arounds” and one flight diverted. The heavy downpour led to low visibility and increased congestion on access roads, causing inconvenience to both arriving and departing passengers, an airport official said.

Fadnavis said Mumbai received 177 mm rain in six to eight hours on Monday and asked citizens to observe all precautions since more is expected through the day along with high tides.

District collectors of Nanded, Latur, and Bidar are coordinating with each other to carry out rescue operations, he said.

“One NDRF team, one military unit, and a police team are working in coordination for the rescue efforts. A military unit from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar has also been dispatched,” Fadnavis said.

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Monday, waterlogging was reported in several pockets, leading to traffic jams.

The BMC declared a holiday for all schools and colleges in the city operating in the second shift (post 12 pm).

Later, the civic body also announced holiday for all schools as well as colleges in the metropolis on Tuesday amid forecast of heavy rains.

In Thane district, heavy downpours triggered a landslide in a hilly area in Kalyan damaging four houses, officials said. Nobody was injured.

Authorities have declared a holiday for schools and colleges on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for August 18-19 in Thane and Palghar districts.

In the cloudburst-hit Chisoti village of J&K, the rescue teams were working at multiple locations, especially the major impact spot near a langar (community kitchen) site, sifting through the rubble using machinery, including earth movers, and sniffer dogs.

Two bodies, one of them of a woman, were recovered this afternoon, officials said.

A total of 167 people were rescued, while the number of missing has dropped to 39 after a fresh revision of the list this morning, the officials said.

Army’s Jammu-based White Knight Corps, in a post on X, said five relief columns of the force are engaged in the rescue and relief operations and efforts have been further intensified with additional medical teams deployed.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha announced that 10 senior IAS and IPS officers -- two for each day -- will be posted at Chisoti for the next eight days.

Meanwhile, moderate to heavy rains lashed several parts of Kashmir, prompting authorities to set up emergency control rooms in vulnerable parts of the valley, officials said.

They said in the Warnov forest area of Lolab in Kupwara, torrential rains accompanied by thunder forced people to rush towards safer places, fearing a cloudburst.

In Himachal Pradesh, heavy showers lashed parts of the state, triggering landslides at several places and prompting closure of 400 roads, including three national highways.

However, no loss of life was reported, officials said.

The Shimla-Mandi road was closed near Tatti-Pani in Sunni area of Shimla district due to scouring and sliding caused by Satluj river.

Road connectivity to about 15 villages was snapped following a massive landslide on Aut-Largi-Sainj road near Pagal Nala in Kullu district, reports said.

The local meteorological office has issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rains at isolated places in the state till August 24, except on August 21.

A total of 400 roads -- including National Highway 3 (Mandi-Dharampur road), NH-305 (Aut-Sainj road) and NH-505 (Khab to Gramphoo) -- have been closed for traffic. Of these, 192 roads are in Mandi district and 86 in the adjoining Kullu, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

In the national capital, the IMD has predicted a thunderstorm with rain on Tuesday.

In eastern part of the country, normal life was affected in Odisha as low-pressure induced rain lashed Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati and Koraput districts, officials said.

Due to continuous downpour over the last two days, many low-lying areas in Malkangiri district have been inundated by floodwaters.

The Malkangiri district administration has been vigilant to ensure no loss of life or property.

All schools and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri and Nabarangpur districts have remained closed.

In Koraput district, landslides were reported in Kakirigumma area, because of which vehicular movement on the road connecting Kakirigumma and Talameting, and Narayanpatna and Talagumandi was disrupted.

In Jharkhand, a 'yellow' (be aware) alert of heavy rainfall has been issued for 11 districts from August 21, an IMD official said. Light to moderate rainfall is expected in major parts of the state till August 20. PTI TEAM KVK KVK