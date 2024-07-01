Rains wreak havoc in Arunachal Pradesh

Itanagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Incessant rains triggered landslides and floods in several districts of Arunachal Pradesh on Monday, throwing life out of gear, officials said.

All the major rivers in the state are in spate and flowing above the danger mark, they said.

The overflowing Kameng river swept away several houses at Seppa, the headquarters of the East Kameng district. However, there was no report of any casualty.

A landslide that happened in the Division IV area of the state capital damaged several buildings and buried a car. A woman who was driving the car managed a miraculous escape, police said.

The important Kurung bridge was washed away on Sunday, snapping connectivity to the Kurung Kumey district, Koloriang MLA Pani Taram said.

A flood alert was issued for Namsai district and Wakro circle of Lohit district as water levels of all the rivers have crossed the danger marks, officials said.

Thirty-four villages in Namsai and Wakro have so far been affected by the flood, they said.

People have been advised to remain alert and take all precautionary measures. They have also been advised to refrain from venturing into the rivers or riverbanks, officials said.

In the East Siang district, the water levels of the Siang river, its tributaries and other perennial streams are in spate. Incessant rains triggered landslides along the Pasighat-Yingkiong and the Pasighat-Aalo highways, disrupting communication.

Flood waters submerged low-lying areas of Pasighat, Ruksin, Mirem and Bilat areas of East Siang, and parts of Lower Siang district, officials said.

The weather is also hindering the construction work of the Murkongselek-Pasighat railway line, they said.

The IMD issued a red alert for Changlang, Namsai, Lohit, Lower Dibang Valley, East Siang and Lower Siang districts, forecasting heavy to very heavy rains over the next two days.

Heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is likely in Anjaw, Papum Pare, Tirap, East Kameng, Kurung Kumey, Leparada, Longding, West Kameng and West Siang on Tuesday, it said.

All schools in Itanagar and nearby areas have been shut for five days, in view of the weather conditions, according to an order.