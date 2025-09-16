Rains wreak havoc in Himachal; Dharampur bus stand flooded

Shimla: Heavy overnight rains pounded Himachal Pradesh, triggering floods and landslides, submerging a bus stand in Mandi and blocking a crucial road in Shimla, officials said.

Reports of a house collapsing and people buried under the debris have also poured in.

Officials said the rains led to floods in Son and Bharand drains in Dharampur in Mandi district, resulting in flooding of a bus stand, damaging a workshop, pump house, shops and over 20 buses.

In Shimla, several vehicles were buried following a landslide near Himland in the heart of the city and the main circular road was blocked causing inconvenience to school- going children.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri in his Facebook post said, "Dharampur bus stand, over two dozen HRTC buses, shops, pump house and workshop has been damaged".