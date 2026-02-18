Rainwater enters hospital ward in Jaipur; patients shifted

Jaipur, Feb 18 (PTI) Rainwater entered a pre-operative ward near the operation theatre at the trauma centre of the Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here on Wednesday, forcing the administration to shift patients to other wards.

The waterlogging occurred in the ward on the third floor, where construction work is underway.

Hospital Superintendent Dr Mrinal Joshi said preparations were being made to lay a roof slab, but rainwater accumulated on the terrace and leaked through the false ceiling into the ward.

"Three patients admitted in the pre-operative ward for investigations before surgery were immediately shifted to another ward. Their examinations were carried out there," Dr Joshi said.

He said operation theatre-5 was closed temporarily due to water accumulation.

Minor leakage was also reported in the polytrauma ICU and emergency ICU, prompting the administration to shift some patients as a precautionary measure.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, showing patients and their attendants moving through waterlogged areas of the hospital.

The hospital administration said no scheduled surgeries were postponed due to the incident. PTI SDA AKY