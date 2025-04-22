Raipur businessman killed in J-K terror attack; CM expresses grief

Raipur, Apr 22 (PTI) A Raipur-based businessman was killed in a terror attack in Kashmir's Pahalgam town on Tuesday, officials said.

Dinesh Mirania, a resident of Samta Colony area, has succumbed to his injuries, they said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai expressed deep condolences on the tragic killing of Mirania. He said the brutal and inhuman act committed by cowardly terrorists is highly condemnable.

"Terrorism is the biggest threat to humanity, and it cannot be accepted in any form," Sai said in a statement.

He said the state government stands with the victim's family in this hour of grief.

The local administration and concerned officials have been instructed to provide all possible assistance to the family of the deceased, he said.

According to officials, a total of 26 people were killed and several injured, most of them tourists, in the deadliest terrorist attack in Kashmir in recent years.

Earlier, condemning the deadly attack, Chhattisgarh finance minister OP Choudhary informed Dinesh Mirania, originally from Raipur, was reported to be seriously injured.

He said Mirania was visiting Kashmir with his wife and children. PTI TKP NSK