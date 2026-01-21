Raipur civic body demolishes 'illegal' house of rape accused

Raipur, Jan 21 (PTI) Amid police deployment, civic authorities rolled out a bulldozer in Raipur on Wednesday and demolished an "illegal" house of a 55-year-old man accused of raping a nine-year-old girl in Chhattisgarh's capital.

The demolition by the Raipur Municipal Corporation (RMC), an action which invited criticism from the Opposition Congress, was carried out amid heavy police deployment, with teams from the district administration and the local ward office present at the site, officials said.

An RMC official said the civic body razed the "illegal" structure built by the accused, Abdul Sajjhad Ansari, at Jhanda Chowk near Raja Talab, with a bulldozer, citing encroachment on government land.

Complaints had earlier been received about illegal encroachments in the area, which were obstructing a busy road, the official said.

"Three notices were issued asking the accused to submit property-related documents and remove the encroachment. However, despite the notices, the premises were neither vacated nor were the belongings removed. As a result, the demolition was carried out," the official added.

In a statement, the RMC said that on instructions of Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey, the illegal construction on government land belonging to Ansari was demolished near Jhanda Chowk in the Pandri area.

The civic body also demolished illegal constructions on government land belonging to two other individuals -- Yakub Khan and Munnawar Khan -- at the same location after issuing notices to them as per rules.

In total, three houses built on around 700 square feet of encroached land, including that of the rape accused, were pulled down, and the government land was reclaimed, the statement said.

Mayor Choubey shared photographs of the demolition on Facebook, stating that the RMC acted against a man (Ansari) who "snatched a little girl's childhood".

Police said Ansari was arrested on January 11 for allegedly sexually assaulting the minor girl multiple times.

The accused ran a small shop in the Pandri area, selling bangles, snacks and confectionery items. He allegedly lured the girl with these items before taking her to his house and sexually assaulting her early this month, they said.

Meanwhile, state Congress communication wing head Sushil Anand Shukla criticised the demolition, alleging the BJP government was resorting to bulldozer action to conceal its own failures.

He said demolishing the house of a rape accused showed the government's inability to maintain law and order and reflected its reliance on extra-constitutional measures to deal with crimes.

Shukla alleged that ever since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the state in December 2023, the law and order situation has deteriorated and the government has failed to prevent crimes. PTI TKP RSY