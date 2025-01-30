Raipur cops take preventive action against 224 'suspicious' individuals

Raipur, Jan 30 (PTI) Preventive action was taken against 224 "suspicious" individuals during a drive by Raipur police in Chhattisgarh on Thursday, an official said.

The drive was carried out to check details of people from other states residing here, he added.

"We had received information about non-natives of Chhattisgarh living in different areas here without providing their credentials to local police stations and also engaged in suspicious activities. Therefore, a recce was conducted in Kotwali, Civil Line, Azad Chowk, Purani Basti and Urla areas by 350 personnel under Operation Samadhan," Raipur Additional Superintendent of Police Lakhan Patle said.

"We brought 2013 persons to Police Lines for verification of documents. These comprise 394 from West Bengal, 571 from Uttar Pradesh, 320 from Bihar, 184 from Odisha, 110 from Maharashtra, 273 from Madhya Pradesh, 54 from Rajasthan, four from Jammu and Kashmir, 71 from Jharkhand, 17 from Gujarat, seven each to from Nepal and Delhi and one to Nagaland," he said.

The personnel of Cyber Wing of police and CHIPS (Chhattisgarh Infotech Promotion Society) checked their Aadhaar cards, and it was found that 90-95 per cent had not submitted their identification documents to concerned police stations, the additional SP informed.

"The details regarding these people are being sent to police stations of the respective states to collect more information. It has been observed that in the past people from other states, while working in various establishments, were held for offences like theft and robbery," he said.

"During verification, 224 persons, mostly working as hawkers, were found to be suspicious as they failed to provide satisfactory reply regarding their stay in Raipur, following which action under prevention sections was taken against them. They were produced in the court of the Sub Divisional Magistrate. We also deactivated 200 suspicious mobile numbers during the drive," Patle said. PTI TKP BNM