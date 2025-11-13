Raipur digital tribal museum displays tribal heroes' stories using interactive tech

Raipur, Nov 13 (PTI) To preserve and promote India's rich tribal heritage, the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh Memorial and Tribal Freedom Fighters Museum - the country's first digital tribal museum - has been established in Chhattisgarh's Raipur, officials of the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs said.

The museum was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 1.

The museum offers a vivid portrayal of 14 tribal uprisings that challenged British colonial rule, highlighting the immense contribution of tribal communities to the nation's freedom movement.

"Dedicated to the memory of Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh, a revered tribal hero from Chhattisgarh who led a revolt against the British in the 1850s, the museum combines traditional exhibits with digital storytelling to bring tribal history to life," a museum official said.

Interactive displays, immersive visuals, and multimedia installations trace the courage, resilience, and cultural richness of India's indigenous peoples, the official said.

"Through its 650 sculptures, digital storytelling, and cultural exhibits, it serves as a national centre for learning and inspiration," the ministry official added.

The new tribal museum has been constructed near the old museum using eco-friendly materials like wood and fibre. The project was a joint venture of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs and the Chhattisgarh government at a total estimated cost of Rs 51.71 crore.

According to the ministry official, the Centre is also taking other measures like 'Adi Sanskriti project', a digital learning platform for tribal artforms, offering around 100 immersive courses on diverse tribal artforms.

"Adi Vaani, an AI-powered translation tool that bridges language gaps while preserving India's tribal heritage and offers real-time text and speech translation between Hindi, English and tribal languages such as Mundari, Bhili, Gondi, Santhali, Garo and Kui," a senior official from the ministry said.

Three other tribal museums were inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Ranchi (Jharkhand), Chhindwara and Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh) last year.