Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 begins; Harivansh, CM Sai hail Chhattigarh's tradition of literature

Raipur, Jan 23 (PTI) The Raipur Sahitya Utsav 2026 was inaugurated on Friday in Chhattisgarh's Nava Raipur in the presence of Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh and Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, both of whom hailed the state's rich tradition of literature.

Beginning his address by paying tribute to legendary Chhattisgarh write later Vinod Kumar Shukla, Harivansh said the state has always strongly preserved its culture, adding a highly creative approach is clearly evident in the organization of the Raipur Literature Festival.

Mentioning Kabir's deep connection with Kashi and and his special association with Kawardha in Chhattisgarh, the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman said a single book and a single author have the power to change the world.

Quoting the lines of national poet Maithilisharan Gupt, he said literature guides society, instils hope, lifts people out of despair, and provides the courage to live life.

"India is currently the world's fastest-growing economy, and the resolve to become a developed nation by 2047 is our national goal. India is playing a leading role today in the fields of steel production, rice production, and startups. The country's self-reliance has given a new direction to the world, and literature has played a powerful role in shaping this national strength," Harivansh asserted.

In his address, CM Sai said Chhattisgarh is the maternal home of Lord Rama, and the inauguration of the three-day Raipur Sahitya Utsav on this sacred land was a matter of pride for everyone in the state.

"This is a grand confluence of literature in which more than 120 renowned writers are participating. During the event, in-depth discussions will be held on contemporary social, cultural, and political issues across 42 sessions. This festival is being organized in keeping with the spirit of the Amrit Kaal of the Republic and the Silver Jubilee year of Chhattisgarh state," Sai said.

Comparing the churning of the ocean with the freedom struggle, Sai said just as both poison and nectar emerged from the churning of the ocean, similarly, in the freedom movement, our freedom fighters endured the poison of suffering themselves and bestowed the nectar of freedom upon future generations.

Deputy Chief Minister Arun Sao, Vice-Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University, Wardha, Dr. Kumud Sharma, and renowned theatre artist and actor Manoj Joshi attended the programme, where a coffee table book and two books were released.