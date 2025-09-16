Raipur to host ' Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign on Wednesday

New Delhi, Sep 16 (PTI) The Ministry of Women and Child Development will organise 'Swasth Nari Sashakt Parivar' campaign and launch the nationwide 'Seva Pakhwada' in Raipur on Wednesday with a focus on strengthening women's health, nutrition and empowerment.

Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi will be the chief guest at the state-level programme. The event will include special discussions and awareness activities centred on the health and nutritional needs of women and children, according to an official statement.

Following the inauguration, the minister will visit Anganwadi Centre Mathpuraina (municipal corporation area) and Anganwadi Centre Kandul (rural area) to review services and interact with frontline workers.

She is also expected to provide guidance for more effective implementation of Anganwadi schemes in both urban and rural settings, the statement said.

Under Seva Pakhwada, health check-up camps, nutrition promotion drives, counselling sessions and community awareness programmes will be held across Chhattisgarh.

"Only a healthy woman can empower the family and society," the statement said, underlining the objective of the nationwide campaign.

At the national level, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will formally launch the campaign in Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday, along with the 8th National Nutrition Month.

Billed as the country's largest health initiative, the campaign will see over one lakh health camps organised nationwide between September 17 and October 2, the statement said. PTI UZM KSS KSS