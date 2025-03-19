Raise matters of public importance only during zero hour: Pondy HM tells MLAs

Puducherry, Mar 19 (PTI) Puducherry Home Minister A Namassivayam asked the legislators of the territorial Assembly on Wednesday to understand the 'concept of zero hour' and raise only urgent and serious public issues.

Noting that issues and matters that deserve to be raised and discussed during general debate on demands for grants to departments were being raised by the members in the House, the minister said, "Members should understand the concept and purpose of having zero hour in the House." "Matters that deserve to be raised and discussed are being focused during zero hour in the House," he said.

Several members from both the ruling and opposition blocks had sought to raise several issues during the zero hour on Wednesday. With the members seeking to get replies from the government, the home minister told them that "zero hour is a facility that should be used to raise matters of urgent public importance. I appeal to the members not to focus the issues that could be discussed during demands for grants to departments," he said. PTI COR KH