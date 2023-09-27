Raise relief assistance to KPs from Rs 13K to Rs 20K: PDP's migrant wing

Jammu, Sep 27 (PTI) The Peoples Democratic Party's migrant wing on Wednesday demanded enhancement of relief assistance from a "meagre" Rs 13,000 to Rs 20,000 per month to address the long-pending demand of migrants.

"We demand enhancement of relief assistance from a meagre Rs 13,000 to Rs 20,000 per month, a long-pending and genuine demand of Kashmiri migrants, formation of concrete rehabilitation policy for Kashmiri Pandits in the valley in a time-bound manner", PDP State Secretary R K Pardesi said here.

He also demanded immediate internal repair and renovation of quarters at Jagti, Nagrota, Buta Nagar and Purkho camps, subsidized loan schemes for overaged unemployed youth of the community, regular supply of pure drinking water in all migrant camps.

The PDP leader appealed to Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha to address the genuine problems of migrants on priority basis.

PDP migrant wing president Sunil Bhat has expressed grave concern over "abrupt stopping of the monthly supply of flour to the migrants which is a grave injustice" with the poor and helpless migrant community. PTI AB CK