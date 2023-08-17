Raise salary, perks of train controllers to overcome shortage of these key staffers: Senior officers to Railway Board

New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Flagging a shortage of train controllers, some senior officers have written to the Railway Board suggesting measures such as higher salary and perks for these post-holders who perform the "most stressful and challenging" task and are crucial for safe and smooth train operations.

They said that since the discontinuation of direct recruitment of traffic apprentices in 2020, almost all railway zones are facing difficulties in filling up the post of section controllers.

After discontinuing the direct recruitment process, the railways decided to fill 75 per cent of controllers' posts by promoting station masters (55%), guards (10%) and train clerks (10%). The remaining 25 per cent recruitments are to be done through limited departmental competitive examination.

In a letter to the Railway Board on August 4, Dr Pranai Prabhakar, Principal Chief Operations Manager (PCOM), North Western Railway, said, "Earlier, due to higher pay scales and added benefits, the major feeder cadre (station master) had a way forward for a fast promotional avenue." "The initial grade pay of station masters and section controllers were made identical in the VIIth CPC (Central Pay Commission). Due to this there is a reluctance from the station masters category to apply for the train controllers post," he said.

According to him, since the controller's job, by its very nature, is highly intensive and demands sustained attention throughout their entire duty hours, very few from the feeder cadre now opt for the job.

Prabhakar also stated that there are instances of candidates opting to return to their parent cadre of station master due to sustained stress in the working as controller with no substantial gain in perks or salary.

Earlier, Manoj Krishna Akhouri, Principal Chief Operations Manager in Northern Railway, raised similar concerns in a separate letter to the Railway Board on August 1.

Senior officers from other railway zones too have expressed their difficulties in getting suitable candidates for the post of controllers as majority of station masters are not willing to come to the control section.

They have suggested various ways to make the post lucrative as well as less stressful.

Akhouri has proposed reintroduction of the recruitment of traffic apprentices, starting of direct recruitment of control apprentices through the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) in a higher pay scale as compared to station masters, night-duty allowance, higher special allowance, post-retirement benefits, and two-day weekly rest period, among other measures.

"Considering the intensive and rigorous work done by sectional, deputy and chief controllers, their mental and psychological well-being should be a prime focus alongside their physical health. Regular monitoring and reinforcement should be in place to gauge stress and performance levels," Akhouri said.

He added, "The special train controlling allowance currently set at Rs 5,000 should be enhanced to Rs 15,000 and made a part of the basic pay for section controllers. Alternatively, it could be proposed at 25% of their salary with post-retirement benefits attached." Prabhakar too proposed changes in recruitment norms, high pay scale and higher allowance for controllers. He also suggested that 50 per cent of section controllers may be filled up through direct recruitment quota and the remaining 50 per cent through feeder cadre such as station masters, train clerks, etc.

Prabhakar also cautioned the railways to desist from the present practice of transferring medically unfit persons to the control section.

"Medically decategorised persons should generally not be selected as train controllers. Any handicap of a person is a restricting factor for working as a controller, where there is a high level of stressed working condition," he wrote, adding this not only affects the health of the candidate who is already having a medical condition but also increases the burden of co-controllers, hampering overall performance of the setup. PTI JP SMN