Raising income tax slab unprecedented, says Shinde hailing Union budget

Mumbai, Feb 1 (PTI) Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said raising the income tax slab to Rs 12 lakh in the Union Budget for 2025-26 was "unprecedented" and has underlined the role of the middle class, poor and weaker sections in the development of the country.

The budget has given justice to all sections of the society and is an assurance of realizing the dream of 'Viksit Bharat', Shinde said.

"The relief to the middle class is unprecedented. The move to raise the income tax slab to Rs 12 lakh will help households save money. The Narendra Modi government has taken a historic decision of giving relief to crores of middle class persons which was not done before in any of the Union budgets," Shinde said.

"The big tax relief has given strength to the middle class, poor and weaker sections and underlined their important role in the development of the country," he added.

While presenting her eighth budget, Nirmala Sitharaman laid down the road map of realising PM Modi's dream of Viksit Bharat, he said.

He said agricultural schemes, including increasing the limit of Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh, will bring prosperity to farmers.

While giving special attention to women and farmers, the budget has also emphasized on AI technology and employment generation, making it inclusive, the Deputy CM added.

He said increasing credit limits for start-ups, facilitating capital for small and micro industries will benefit the two greatly.

The schemes to undertake skill development programmes for women and schemes for Schedules Caste and Scheduled Tribe women will open avenues of self-employment and help them in standing on their feet, Shinde said.

He also described the announcement of the Urban Challenge Fund as a revolutionary move.

The Heal in India programme focusing on medical tourism will also help Maharashtra, Shinde said.

Major changes announced in the Ease of Doing Business will help investors, the deputy chief minister added. PTI PR BNM