Raj: 5 dead, over 20 injured in minibus-car collision

Jaipur, May 6 (PTI) Five people were killed and over 20 injured in a collision between a mini bus and a car in Rajasthan's Jhunjhunu district on Monday, police said.

Advertisment

The accident occurred near Thali village when an uncontrolled car, after hitting a motorcycle, rammed into a minibus, Singhana SHO Kailash Chand Yadav said.

Car passengers -- Karanveer (27), Rinku (25) and Rahul (19) -- a motorcyclist, Suresh (40), and minibus driver Hanuman (45) died on the spot, he said.

The car was on its way to Singhana in Jhunjhunu, the SHO said, adding that over 20 people got injured in the accident.

Advertisment

Some are being treated at a hospital in Singhana while some have been referred to Jhunjhunu, he said.

In another accident in Tonk district, an uncontrolled car collided with a truck after hitting the divider late Sunday evening, police said.

Both vehicles overturned on the roadside due the impact of the accident, they said.

Advertisment

Two friends -- Pradhuman (20) and Ayush (20) -- travelling in the car died on the spot and three others got injured.

The injured, Rajukumar (20), Rudresh (22) and Surrender (25), were referred to a hospital in Kota late at night in critical condition, police said.

The bodies were handed over to the families after post-mortem on Monday. PTI AG NB