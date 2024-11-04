Raj begins MNS poll campaign from Shinde stronghold Dombivali; slams CM, Uddhav

Thane, Nov 4 (PTI) The Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena launched its assembly poll campaign on Monday with a rally in Dombivali in Thane district, which is the stronghold of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Addressing the rally, MNS chief Raj Thackeray lashed out at Uddhav Thackeray and Shinde for the acrimonious fight over the Shiv Sena legacy since the split of the Bal Thackeray-founded party in June 2022.

The party name and 'bow and arrow' symbol belong to Balasaheb Thackeray and are not the property of either of the warring factions, he said.

Asserting that the state had been insulted due to splits in parties and MLAs switching sides for power, the MNS chief said voters must think hard before exercising their franchise.

"Your vote must not be insulted. No one knows whether his candidate is part of the Mahayuti (ruling alliance) of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (of opposition parties)," he said.

"Eknath Shinde was opposed to Ajit Pawar but took him in his lap for the sake of power along with BJP. These politicians have taken voters for granted as they know no harm can come to them. Vote for the MNS for the betterment of the state," he said.

Attacking Uddhav Thackeray for his claim that the BJP reneged on the promise to share chief ministership (after the 2019 assembly polls), the MNS chief asked why he did not object when Devendra Fadnavis was announced as CM candidate in a rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Uddhav Thackeray was present at that rally, the MNS chief pointed out.

By joining hands with the Congress and (undivided) NCP, Uddhav Thackeray had removed the 'Hinduhridaysamrat' honorific of Bal Thackeray, he claimed. PTI COR BNM