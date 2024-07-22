Raj Bhavan assault case: Odisha law minister promises swift action against guilty

Bhubaneswar, Jul 22 (PTI) Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan on Monday assured the people of the state that swift action would be taken against those involved in the alleged assault of a government official at Raj Bhavan in Puri on July 7.

The incident, where Governor Raghubar Das’s son Lalit Kumar allegedly assaulted an assistant section officer (ASO) during President Droupadi Murmu’s visit, prompted strong demands for accountability from the opposition BJD and Congress.

Harichandan’s reassurance came after BJD and Congress members walked out of the Assembly, protesting the lack of action against Lalit Kumar.

He clarified that the Governor's secretariat had instructed the Puri collector to conduct a comprehensive investigation and submit a report within 15 days, emphasising that subsequent actions would be based on this inquiry.

Earlier in the day, BJD and Congress lawmakers staged a walkout during the Governor's address, citing dissatisfaction with the response to the assault and alleging inaction by the police.

Opposition leader Naveen Patnaik expressed dismay over what he perceived as a breakdown in law and order under the BJP government in the state.

"We were deeply shocked by this. Law and order seems to have completely broken down in our state," Patnaik told reporters.

He further said immediate action was taken against ministers, MLAs, MPs, senior government officers whenever they broke law during the previous BJD regime. "The state government should take action according to the law," Patnaik said.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati vowed to continue their agitation until the culprit is apprehended.

Reacting to Harichandan’s assurance, former law minister and BJD leader Pratap Jena said he wanted to know why no police case was registered against the Governor’s son.

"Does the law minister mean that all the criminal cases will now be probed by the district collector instead of police? Is it the Odia ‘asmita’ (pride) based on which the BJP came to power," Jena posted on X. PTI AAM AAM MNB