Raj Bhavan, educational institutes celebrate Yoga Day in West Bengal

Kolkata: West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Friday participated in a yoga session along with school students and several officials in the Raj Bhavan here on the occasion of International Yoga Day.

A programme was also organised on the premises of the Victoria Memorial Hall, where students participated in a yoga session.

Several educational institutions in West Bengal celebrated the International Yoga Day.

At Visva-Bharati, a central university, several students performed yoga at a programme held at 'Natyaghar' of the Theatre Department.

Several students and teachers at IIT Kharagpur took part in a yoga session at the Technology Students’ Gymkhana.

The International Yoga Day was also celebrated at the National Institute of Homeopathy in Salt Lake.

Students of Jadavpur University’s Physical Education Department also organised a programme on its campus to mark the occasion.

The International Yoga Day is celebrated every year on June 21.