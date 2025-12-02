Raj Bhavan in Chhattisgarh renamed as Lok Bhavan

Raipur, Dec 2 (PTI) The Raj Bhavan in Chhattisgarh, the residence of the state governor, was on Tuesday renamed as 'Lok Bhavan', an official said.

Following a directive from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, the Governor's Secretary, Dr CR Prasanna, has issued an order in this regard, according to an official statement.

During the Governors' Conference -2024, a proposal was put forward to rename all Raj Bhavans across the country as Lok Bhavans. In line with this recommendation and the communication received from the MHA, the new name will be used for all official purposes with immediate effect, it said.

Ramen Deka is the incumbent governor of Chhattisgarh. PTI TKP NSK