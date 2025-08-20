Raj Bhavan issues advisory on cybercriminals posing as representatives of Governor

Kolkata, Aug 20 (PTI) The Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday issued an urgent advisory to the public after multiple incidents of attempted cyber fraud came to light, involving individuals falsely posing as representatives of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, a senior official said.

The scammers have reportedly contacted people through phone calls, emails, and social media messages, demanding money under various false pretences and citing fraudulent offers, he said, adding that an official complaint has been registered with Kolkata Police.

"We urge all citizens to exercise caution and remain vigilant. Do not respond to suspicious calls or messages, and report them immediately," the official said.

The Raj Bhavan, in a statement issued later, clarified that it does not solicit money from individuals for any reason and has no involvement in such unauthorised communication. Any request for financial assistance or personal information claiming to be from the Governor's Office should be treated as fraudulent.

It also issued a public advisory on how to stay safe and asked people to verify authenticity and confirm the legitimacy of any message or call claiming to be from the Governor's Office by contacting official channels directly.

"Do not share personal details and avoid disclosing personal or financial information to unknown individuals or through unverified communication. Report suspicious activities immediately to the local cybercrime cell or the nearest police station," the advisory said.

It also asked the people to stay informed and follow only official announcements from the Governor's office and relevant authorities. PTI SCH RG