Raj: Bishnoi community protests over deer killings in Sriganganagar, three detained

Jaipur, Jun 21 (PTI) Three persons were detained in connection with the killing of two chinkara deer in Rajasthan's Sriganganagar district on Friday, a forest official said.

Agitated by the killings of the protected animal, members of the Bishnoi community staged a dharna and blocked the Jaitsar-Padampur road with the deer carcasses, disrupting traffic movement.

According to officials, the deer skeletons were found in a farm on Thursday, following which the Bishnoi community members staged a protest and demanded arrest of the poachers.

"Two chinkaras (Indian gazelle) were killed by poachers in Sriganganagar's 2LC village. Prima facie bullet shots were found on the carcass. We have detained three people and they are being interrogated," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Dilip Singh said.

"Further action will be taken based on the interrogation," he said.

The DFO said talks are being held with Bishnoi community members to pacify them.