Raj BJP chief slams Gehlot for criticising Wangchuk's arrest, questions Congress' re-inductions

Jaipur, Sep 28 (PTI) Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Sunday lashed out at former chief minister Ashok Gehlot for criticising the arrest and transfer of social activist Sonam Wangchuk to a Jodhpur prison, saying the Congress leader was not aware of the full details of the case.

Gehlot on Saturday commended Wangchuk for his role in calming tensions after protests in support of the demand for statehood and inclusion of Ladakh in the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution took a violent turn on September 24, leaving four people dead and many injured.

Following the incident, Wangchuk, who has been among those leading the protest, was detained under the National Security Act (NSA) and lodged in a jail in Jodhpur.

"Gehlot has not read about Sonam Wangchuk's links with Pakistan. His activities were Pakistan-inspired. India is one; it makes no difference which jail he is kept in. What problem does Gehlot have? This is beyond my understanding," Rathore told reporters here.

The BJP leader also questioned the Congress' policies and the "character of individuals" being brought back into the party fold -- an apparent reference to former MLA Mewaram Jain, who was suspended over an obscene video and a gangrape case.

"Congress is now re-inducting individuals over whose statements and conduct serious questions have been raised. Some of them had once made insensitive comments on heinous crimes like rape, saying 'Rajasthan is a state of men'. Such remarks not only tarnish the image of the state but also show gross insensitivity towards victims," Rathore said, without taking any names.

He said, according to the Congress party, the expulsion was done on "solid grounds".

"What was the criterion for the re-induction? Does Congress not value personal character anymore? While the BJP gives importance to both personal and national character, Congress seems to follow a different policy," Rathore remarked.

Jain, a three-time Barmer MLA, was reinstated as a primary party member after a court gave him a clean chit. PTI AG RHL