Raj: Bodies of couple found on railway track in Dausa

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) In a suspected case of suicide, the bodies of a man and woman allegedly in a relationship were found on a railway track in Rajasthan's Dausa district on Monday, police said. Information was received from the Arnia railway station master about the bodies of a young man and woman lying on the railway track in the Kolwa area of Dausa, Kolwa SHO Kitab Devi said.

According to preliminary investigation, the duo were involved in a romantic relationship and their family members did not allow them to get married, the SHO said.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot or their possession, she added.

The deceased have been identified as Shyam Sundar Saini (22) and Priyanka Saini (23), Devi said.

After the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to their relatives, she added.

A case has been registered under CrPC section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) and an investigation is underway, the SHO added. PTI AG RPA