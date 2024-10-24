Raj bypolls: 26 candidates file nominations on Thursday

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) Twenty-six candidates filed their nomination papers on Thursday for the by-elections to be held on seven assembly seats in Rajasthan.
The by-elections to seven assembly seats will be held on November 13, and the results will be declared on November 23.
According to the Election Department, a total of 26 candidates filed nomination papers on Thursday. So far, a total of 37 candidates have filed nomination papers in seven assembly constituencies.
Those who filed nominations today include BJP candidate Rajendra Bhambhu and Congress candidate Amit Ola on the Jhunjhunu seat, BJP candidate Sukhwant Singh and Congress candidate Aryaan Zuber on Ramgarh seat, BJP candidate Jagmohan Meena on the Dausa seat, BJP candidate Rajendra on Deoli Uniara seat, Congress candidate Ratan Chaudhary on Khinvsar seat, BJP candidate Shanta Devi from the Salumbhar seat.
The rest of the candidates are expected to file their nominations on Friday.
The by-elections to be held on seven assembly seats are Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumber and Ramgarh.
Bypolls on two seats are being held due to the deaths of the MLAs --- Congress's Zubair Khan in Ramgarh and BJP's Amritlal Meena in Salumbar.
In the rest of the five constituencies, the MLAs were elected as MPs in the Lok Sabha polls, necessitating the bypolls.
Congress MLAs Brijendra Ola (Jhunjhunu), Harish Chandra Meena (Deoli-Uniara), Murari Lal Meena (Dasau), Rashtriya Loktantrik Party MLA Hanuman Beniwal (Khinvsar) and Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP) MLA Rajkumar Roat (Chorasi) were elected as MP in the Lok Sabha elections this year.
Four of the seven seats, where bypolls will be held, were with the Congress, one with BJP, BAP and RLP each.
