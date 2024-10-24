Raj bypolls: RLP announces candidate from Khinwsar after Congress denies alliance

Jaipur, Oct 24 (PTI) The Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) on Thursday announced it will field Kanika Beniwal as its candidate from the Khinwsar Assembly constituency.
The decision came a day after the Congress declared it will not be allying with any regional party for the November 13 bypolls.
Jat leader Hanuman Beniwal-led RLP, an ally in the INDIA bloc during the Lok Sabha elections, was expecting alliance with the Congress on the Khinwsar seat.
However, a no-alliance announcement by Pradesh Congress Chief Govind Singh Dotasra forced the party to duke it out alone.
The Congress last night declared its candidates on all seven seats going to bypolls.
Kanika Beniwal is the wife of Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, who was the RLP MLA from Khinwsar seat, but won the LS elections following which the seat fell vacant.
Last date of filing nomination papers for the bypolls is October 25 and the election results will be declared on November 23.
The BJP too has declared its candidates for all seven assembly seats.
Bypolls on two seats are being held due to the deaths of the Ramgarh and Salumbar MLAs -- Congress's Zubair Khan and BJP's Amritlal Meena.
In the remaining five constituencies - Jhunjhunu, Deoli-Uniara, Dausa, Khinwsar and Chorasi – the MLAs were elected as MPs.
At present, the 200-seat state assembly has 114 MLAs from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 65 from the Congress, three from the Bharat Adivasi Party, two from the Bahujan Samaj Party, and one from the Rashtriya Lok Dal. Eight are Independent MLAs.