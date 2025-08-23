Raj cabinet approves vision document, 3 bills including on youth entrepreneurship

Jaipur, Aug 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan cabinet on Saturday approved the state's vision document 'Viksit Rajasthan/2047' along with two new policies aimed at economic prosperity, sustainable development and inclusive growth.

The cabinet at its meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, also cleared draft proposals of three bills to be presented in the upcoming Assembly session and approved measures to promote youth entrepreneurship.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Jogaram Patel said after the meeting that the vision document is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's goal of making India a developed nation by 2047.

Departments concerned will prepare detailed plans and assess financial requirements year-wise to implement them.

Industry and Commerce Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore said the roadmap envisions making Rajasthan a USD 350 billion economy by 2030 and a USD 4.3 trillion economy by 2047.

"It lays focus on 100 per cent literacy, skill-based education, empowerment of women and youth, quality healthcare, sustainable water management, affordable housing, smart urbanisation, green energy and environmental protection," he said.

The cabinet also approved the 'Vishwakarma Yuva Udyami Protsahan Yojana' under which youth aged 18 to 45 will be eligible for loans up to Rs 2 crore at subsidised rates with interest subvention of up to 8 per cent, enabling them to start or expand enterprises.

In line with the 2024-25 budget announcement, approval was given to upgrade the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences to the Rajasthan Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Jaipur, modelled on AIIMS Delhi. It will be the state's only postgraduate medical institute.

A proposal to develop Rajasthan Mandapam, Global Capability Centre and IT Tower at RIICO land near Jaipur's B-2 bypass at an estimated cost of Rs 3,700 crore was cleared. The convention centre will have a capacity of 7,000-7,500 people.

The cabinet also approved amendments to the Rajasthan State Highways Toll Rules, draft amendments to the Factories Act to extend maximum daily working hours from nine to 10 and changes to the Rajasthan Fisheries Act.

Patel said the state is also working towards implementing "One State, One Election". Reports submitted by committees on panchayat and municipal delimitations and restructuring were approved by the chief minister in the meeting of the council of ministers.

He said that the Rajasthan OBC Commission will complete its survey on reservation for Other Backward Classes in local body and panchayat elections within the next three months and submit recommendations in line with Supreme Court directions. PTI SDA RT RT