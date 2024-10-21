Raj: CM Bhajanlal meets BJP dissident leader

Jaipur, Oct 21 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday met dissident BJP leader from the Salumbar assembly constituency Narendra Kumar Meena after the latter expressed anguish over the denial of ticket in the byelections.

On Friday, the party announced candidates for six seats out of the seven where bypolls will be held on November 13.

Shanta Devi Meena was given the ticket from Salumbhar. After this, local BJP leader from Salumbhar Narendra Meena expressed his displeasure in front of supporters for not getting the ticket. A video in which Meena was seen crying also appeared on social media.

Meena was called by the chief minister to Jaipur for talks. He was brought from Udaipur to Jaipur in a special plane and a meeting with the CM was arranged, according to party insiders.

BJP MLAs Nimbahera Shrichand Kriplani and Udaylal Dangi were also with him.

After the meeting, Meena said in a video message that he met the chief minister and conveyed his feelings and those of the people of Salumbhar to the chief minister.

Voting for the byelections in seven assembly seats of the state - Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinvsar, Chorasi, Salumbar and Ramgarh - will be held on November 13 and the results will be declared on November 23. PTI SDA RT RT