Raj Cong raises issue of new cameras in assembly with Guv, claims BJP spying on opposition

Jaipur, Sep 11 (PTI) Accusing the BJP of spying on opposition members through newly-installed cameras in the Rajasthan assembly, Congress leader Tikaram Jully and other party MLAs on Thursday met Governor Haribhau Bagade and demanded a high-level probe into the matter.

Jully led the Congress delegation and submitted documentary evidence to Bagade in support of his claim. He called for safeguarding the dignity of the House.

The issue of installing new cameras was raised by him during the assembly session that concluded Wednesday.

He asked the government under whose permission the cameras were installed, the source of funding, and whether the footage could be accessed externally, including on platforms like YouTube.

Jully told reporters that under a Public Works Department (PWD) tender, the government had not only replaced five cameras at a cost of Rs 30 lakh but had also upgraded the audio-video system in several committee rooms in the assembly for Rs 1.09 crore.

He said two additional cameras, costing Rs 18.46 lakh, had been installed separately in the assembly, capable of recording audio and visuals beyond regular proceedings.

"The Speaker claimed only upgraded cameras were installed. But the documents clearly show additional surveillance cameras were purchased. This has raised concerns of potential misuse," he alleged.

Jully said that nine regular cameras have live feeds accessible to the Assembly Secretariat and are broadcast publicly, the two new cameras were linked only to the Speaker's rest room, allowing selective access to monitor proceedings, including private discussions among members.

He called for a joint investigation committee, including legislators from the ruling party and opposition. He also suggested inclusion of a retired high court judge to ensure impartiality.

"If the government has nothing to hide, it should welcome a transparent probe. If it resists, it will prove our charge that spy cameras have been installed to snoop on MLAs," Jully said. PTI SDA ZMN