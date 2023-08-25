Raj: Constable succumbs to bullet injury sustained while chasing thieves, CM announces Rs 1 cr aid

Jaipur, Aug 25 (PTI) A police constable who was shot at by auto thieves in Rajasthan's Dausa district died during treatment at a hospital here on Friday, officials said.

Calling it a "tragic incident", Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced financial assistance of Rs 1 crore to the family of the deceased constable Prahlad Singh. Earlier, his family had demanded a martyr's status for him along with compensation.

The incident occurred on Wednesday near Reta village in the Sikandra area, where some auto thieves opened fire at the police personnel chasing them. Singh, a part of the Dausa District Special Team, sustained a bullet injury in his head and was rushed to the SMS hospital here, where he succumbed on Friday.

BJP state president CP Joshi expressed condolence on the constable's death. He also attacked the state government over law and order. He posted on X (formerly Twitter) that criminals, thieves, and dacoits have no fear of the police and administration.

Meanwhile, the chief minister chaired a meeting at the police headquarters here over the law and order situation in the state. At the pre-scheduled meeting, a two-minute silence was observed in honour of Singh's sacrifice.

“It is a very sad incident that constable Prahlad Singh, who did a brave act, passed away today,” Gehlot said.

He added that the state government has decided to give a government job to one member of the family, apart from the compensation.

The deceased's family will also be given an MIG (Middle Income Group) flat, the chief minister said, adding that a recommendation for a Gallantry Award for Singh will be sent to the Government of India.

Gehlot said the trial against the accused will be held in a fast-track court and a special public prosecutor will be appointed.

He also warned the criminals that they should "either leave the world of crime or leave Rajasthan".

A case was registered against the unidentified accused following the firing incident, police said. PTI SDA MNK RPA