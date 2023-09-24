Raj: Duo held in Sirohi with over Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash

Jaipur, Sep 24 (PTI) The police on Sunday arrested two persons Rajasthan's Sirohi district with over Rs 3 crore unaccounted cash they were carrying in their car, officials said.

Advertisment

It is suspected that the cash, which was concealed under the seat of the car, was to be used for hawala transaction, they added.

The cash worth Rs 3.15 crore was recovered during a routine inspection at a checkpost on Abu Road in Sirohi, the police said.

Following the recovery, the police seized the cash and the car and arrested the duo -- Naresh Kumar Vyas and Ajit -- who were travelling to Ahmedabad from Sirohi under section 151 of CrPC (arrest to prevent the commission of cognisable offence), they said.

The state police have stepped up scrutiny at checkposts under a special campaign against drug smuggling and other crimes in view of the upcoming assembly elections. PTI SDA RPA RPA