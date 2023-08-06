Raj govt approves over Rs 177 crore to boost irrigation system in Dholpur

Jaipur, Aug (PTI ) Rajasthan government Sunday approved a financial proposal of over Rs 177 crore for strengthening the irrigation system in Dholpur disrict.

With this approval by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, water will now be available for micro-irrigation of 28,800 hectares of canal area in Dholpur, Rajkheda and Sepau, an official statement issued here said.

This initiative, to be launched at a project cost of Rs 177.04 crore under the Dholpur Community Lift Irrigation Scheme, will benefit nearly 15,000 farmers in the region, the statement said.

This project will increase the groundwater level across the Dholpur district, therefore providing farmers with sufficient water for irrigation throughout the year and eventually increasing their income.

Gehlot had announced the project in the state budget for 2023-24.

The chief minister also approved another proposal of Rs 6.80 crore for a solar-based irrigation project in the Kukadipada Tank of Darobadia Gram Panchayat of Kushalgarh Panchayat Samiti of the Banswara district. PTI AG RPA