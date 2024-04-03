Raj govt forms committee to probe fake NOC for organ transplant case

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Wednesday constituted a five-member committee to probe the case of fake No Objection Certificates (NOC) being issued for organ transplants.

The committee has been asked to present its investigation report in 15 days, according to an official statement.

The committee's formation comes two days after a team of Anti-Corruption Bureau arrested three people for taking bribe in lieu of issuing NOCs in organ transplant cases. It is alleged that the accused were issuing fake NOCs by taking money from interested parties.

The state government has issued an order and constituted a high-level committee under the chairmanship of the Medical Education Commissioner to investigate the case of fake NOCs issued for organ transplants, the statement said.

Additional Chief Secretary (Medical Education) Shubhra Singh said the committee is investigating the case of fake NOC for organ transplantation.

The inspection team constituted by the Director of Public Health will carry out detailed verification of records of all the private hospitals registered for human organ transplantation under the prescribed provisions, according to the statement.

The five-member committee has also been tasked with preparing an SOP for monitoring live transplants and make recommendations for improving the NOC process for transplantation.

Staff of SMS Hospital and middlemen involved in carrying out organ transplant were caught red-handed at the hospital while allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 70,000 for issuing NOC, Ravi, Deputy Inspector General of Police (ACB) had said on Monday.

The accused, who issued fake NOCs in lieu of money, include an officer of the government-run Sawai Mansingh (SMS) Hospital here and organ transplant coordinators at EHCC Hospital and Fortis Hospital, Ravi had said. PTI AG RPA