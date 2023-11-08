Raj govt orders inquiry after Amit Shah's 'rath' touches power cable

Jaipur, Nov 11 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has ordered an inquiry into the Tuesday incident in which Union Home Minister Amit Shah had a narrow escape when his 'rath' came in contact with an electricity wire in Nagaur.

The incident occurred when Shah's cavalcade was moving to Parbatsar from Bidiyad village to address an election rally.

While passing through a lane with shops and houses on both sides in Parbatsar, the upper portion of his 'rath' (specially designed vehicle) touched the power line which led to a spark and the subsequent snapping of the wire.

No untoward incident occurred and all including the minister were safe and Shah was shifted to another vehicle.

“The home department initiated an inquiry to be conducted by the Ajmer divisional commissioner,” official sources said.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had last night stated that the inquiry into the matter will be conducted.

Shah yesterday addressed three rallies in Kuchaman, Makrana and Nagaur in support of the party candidates for the November 25 elections. PTI SDA NB NB