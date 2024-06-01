Raj govt orders removal of 4 health dept officers for negligency

Jaipur, May 31 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Friday removed four health department officers of Bikaner, Kotputli and Bharatpur from their positions and put them on put them on awaiting posting order after negative feedback about them, officials said.

The action was taken on a direction of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma who got negative feedback about them in a review meeting held today.

Bikaner chief medical and health officer (CMO) and the block chief medical officer of Sridungargarh, Bikaner were removed for negligence in duty, the officials said.

They were put under Awaiting Posting Orders (APO) status with immediate effect, they added.

At the same time, principal medical officer (PMO) of Kotputli and PMO Nadbai (Bharatpur) were also removed.

Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department Shubhra Singh said Bikaner's Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Mohit Singh Tanwar was absent from his office during a visit of the district in-charge secretary.

Similarly, negligence in duty by Sridungargarh's BCMO Dr Jaswant Singh was also revealed.

The chief minister gave instructions to remove them from their posts and put both the officers on APO status with immediate effect, the officials said.

Dr Ravi Prakash Mathur, Director, Public Health, said during the visit of district in-charge secretary, Kotputli's Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Suman Yadav was found negligent and removed thereafter. Dr Chaitanya Rawat has been appointed as PMO in her place.

Also, Nadbai PMO Dr Manish Chaudhary has been removed and put under APO status, Mathur said. PTI SDA RPA