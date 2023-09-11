Raj govt reacts swiftly to incidents of crime, situation better than BJP-ruled UP, MP: Pilot

Jaipur: Amid criticism by the BJP on law and order in Rajasthan, former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot on Monday said the Congress government has reacted swiftly to incidents of crime and the situation was better than in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Advertisment

Reacting to BJP leaders questioning Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who held a public meeting in Niwai, Tonk on Sunday, for not visiting Rajasthan after incidents of crime against women, Pilot said the opposition party is trying to make law and order an issue as Assembly elections are approaching in Rajasthan.

"Whenever any incident has taken place, action has been taken and the accused have been arrested within hours. The incident can happen anywhere but we have taken immediate action," Pilot told reporters in Dausa.

"We try our best to curb such incidents. What is happening in other states also has to be seen. The graph of crime is high in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, but the BJP leaders are making an issue here as Assembly elections are coming up," he added.

Advertisment

Pilot said the BJP leaders who are raising a hue and cry over the law and order situation in Rajasthan were not visible for the last five years.

Now they have started misleading people as elections are due, he claimed.

Pilot also said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should have been invited to the G20 gala dinner.

If Kharge was invited, the world would have seen that the country is united, he said.

President Droupadi Murmu hosted the G20 gala dinner on Saturday at Bharat Mandapam, the venue for the G20 Summit of world leaders.