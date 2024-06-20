Raj govt to establish sports university, hostels for sportspersons: CM Sharma

Jaipur, Jun 20 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Thursday said the government will establish a sports university in the state and develop dedicated hostels and facilities for sportspersons at district and divisional levels.

The chief minister was addressing sportspersons, coaches, representatives of sports organisations, youth and start-up entrepreneurs in a pre-budget dialogue on youth empowerment and sports sector at his office here.

Sharma said the youth of the country and the state are the engine of innovation, progress and social change.

In view of this, the government is working towards fulfilling the dreams of the youth in every field, including education, business, employment, sports, he added.

He said that when young people win medals, it boosts both their family's and the state's prestige. He urged parents to provide adequate opportunities and encouragement for their children to pursue sports alongside their studies.

The chief minister highlighted that the state government aims to promote sports talent in rural areas. To achieve this, plans are underway to establish a sports university and develop sports facilities and hostels at the district and division levels.

He added that the state government is also considering organising 'Khelo Rajasthan Youth Games' on the lines of 'Khelo India Games'.

He said that the state government has taken many steps in the interest of the youth in just a few months, providing government jobs to 17,000 young people so far.

This year, the state government is undertaking 70,000 more recruitments, he added.

Addressing the gathering, Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari stated that under Chief Minister Sharma's leadership, an initiative has been launched to guide the government's work by gathering budget-related suggestions from people active in various fields.

Industry, Youth and Sports Affairs Minister Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, who was also present at the event, said the Rajasthan government is focusing on developing sports-related infrastructure to provide international-level training to the players. PTI AG RPA