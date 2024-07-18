Raj govt will continue to run free medicine scheme, make it even better: Health minister

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Health Minister Gajendra Singh said on Thursday said the Rajasthan government will continue to run the chief minister's free medicine distribution scheme and make it even better.

Singh was responding to supplementary questions asked by the members in this regard during the Question Hour in the Rajasthan Assembly.

He informed the members of the House that the state government will continue to run the scheme and make it “even better”.

The minister said during the previous government, the amount allocated under the scheme was not fully utilised in Karauli, Sapotra, Todabhim and Hindaun assembly constituencies.

He informed that under the scheme,1,29,06,823 patients were benefited in Karauli district from the year 2019 to March 2024. PTI AG NB NB