Raj: Gravel mafia attempts to run over patrolling team, 2 cops injured

Kota, May 17 (PTI) Two police officers were injured after members of a gravel mafia attempted to run them over with a dumper while fleeing in Rajasthan’s Bundi district early Saturday, police said.

Five members of the District Special Team (DST) squad led by Circle Inspector CI Ramlal were on patrolling on the Bundi border when at around 4 am they noticed two to three dumpers, loaded with Bajri coming from Tonk side, Hindoli CI Sahdev Meena said.

The team attempted to stop the dumpers, but their drivers accelerated and attempted to run over the patrolling party, he said.

The officers jumped on the roadside to save themselves. During this, CI Ramlal and head constable Hariram got injured, he said, adding that another officer sustained minor injuries.

The dumper drivers fled away from the spot with their vehicles, the officer said.

On the complaint of CI Ramlal, a case of attempt to murder and interrupting government functioning has been registered against the unidentified drivers and efforts are on to trace them, Sahdev said.

The injured officers were sent for medical examination and further probe is underway, he added.