Raj health dept forms state-level Covid management team

Jaipur, Dec 22 (PTI) Rajasthan health department has formed a state-level team for prevention and control of Covid infection, amid a rise in cases across the country.

Shubhra Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Medical and Health Department, issued an order to constitute a state-level team for Covid management, according to an official statement issued here on Friday.

Singh said the team is being formed in view of the rise in number of Covid infections in other states, including Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, and Maharashtra.

Medical Education Commissioner Shivprasad Nakate has been appointed as the nodal officer of the 'State Covid Management Committee', the statement said.

This committee will carry out necessary activities in the state for the prevention and control of Covid infection, it added.

Four Covid cases of JN.1 sub-variant have been reported in the state so far, according to a statement issued on Wednesday.

Twenty-two cases of COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 have been detected in the country till Thursday, with 21 cases being reported from Goa and another from Kerala, official sources said on Friday. PTI AG RPA