Raj Kumar Bhatia named vice-president, Vishnu Mittal general secretary of Delhi BJP

New Delhi, Jul 8 (PTI) The BJP's Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday appointed Raj Kumar Bhatia as a vice-president and Vishnu Mittal as a general secretary in the state organisation.

Bhatia is a former district president while Mittal served as a vice-president of the Delhi BJP.

The three general secretaries of the unit -- Harsh Malhotra, Yogendra Chandolia and Kamaljeet Sehrawat -- were recently elected to the Lok Sabha.

Malhotra is now a minister of state in the central government.

Party leaders said Mittal was appointed to fill the vacancy caused by Malhotra's elevation as a minister.

Chandolia and Sehrawat have been asked to continue to discharge their responsibilities as general secretaries, a senior party leader said. PTI VIT VIT SZM