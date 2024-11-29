Raj Kundra's house raided by Enforcement Directorate in porn content case

New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday carried out raids at the residence and office of businessman Raj Kundra, husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, in Mumbai.

Advertisment

The raids were in connection with a money laundering investigation linked to the production and distribution of pornographic content through mobile applications.

Around 15 locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh are being searched, the sources said.

The agency is also searching the premises of Kundra's associates, according to officials.

Advertisment

Kundra was arrested in June 2021 when four women complained that they were forced to shoot pornographic content after being promised an acting job in a web series.

He was later granted bail in September 2021, after spending two months in jail.

Mumbai Police officials have stated that Kundra was the primary conspirator in the case.