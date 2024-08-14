Raj man gives 'triple talaq' over phone to marry Pak woman, held on arrival from Kuwait

Jaipur, Aug 14 (PTI) A 35-year-old Rajasthan man was detained from the airport here for giving triple talaq to his wife over the phone from Kuwait, where he worked, before allegedly marrying a Pakistani woman, police said on Wednesday.

They said Rehman met Mehwish, the Pakistani woman, on social media and married her in Saudi Arabia. She arrived in Churu last month on a tourist visa and is currently living with his parents, said the officials.

Hanumangarh Deputy SP (SC/ST Cell) Ranveer Singh said Farida Bano (29), a resident of Bhadra in Hanumangarh, filed an FIR against her husband Rehman last month, accusing him dowry harassment and divorcing her through triple talaq.

Rehman landed at the Jaipur airport from Kuwait on Monday and was detained there by a police team from Hanumangarh.

They took him to the police station. He was arrested the next day after preliminary questioning, Singh said.

He said Rehman and Farida Bano married in 2011 and are now parents to a son and a daughter.

Rehman went to Kuwait to earn a livelihood and was working there in the transport sector there.

DSP Singh said that after Mehwish came to Churu, Farida Bano, who has been living with her parents in Hanumangarh, filed a case against Rehman.