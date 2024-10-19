Raj minister acquitted in 2018 case of inciting religious hatred

Kota (Raj), Oct 19 (PTI) Rajasthan's Education and Panchayati Raj Minister Madan Dilawar was on Saturday acquitted by a court here in a six-year-old case of inciting religious hatred and disrupting communal peace.

Dilawar and ''DJ owner" Om Prakash were booked under Section 153(A)(1)(B) of the IPC and Section 125 of The Representation of People Act after a complaint was filed at Ramganjmandi police station that a song played during his rally on the nomination day in November 2018 hurt religious sentiments, the minister's counsel Vishal Jain said.

The Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) court in Ramganjmandi acquitted Dilawar and the other accused, the counsel said.

"The honourable court has distinguished between truth and falsehood. I have not perpetrated any crime. I will be able to share further details only on the basis of the court documents; presently, I can only state that the court has acquitted me," the BJP leader, who was present in the court as the verdict was pronounced, told reporters later.

Dilawar was an MLA when the complaint was filed and the case was transferred to the CB-CID for investigation, Jain said.

The police submitted a charge sheet in the ACJM court on January 24, 2022, leading to the first hearing in the case on February 15, 2022, he said.

The final hearing was held on Friday when statements from both parties were recorded and the court had reserved the verdict, which was pronounced on Saturday. PTI CORR RT RT RT