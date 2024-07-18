Raj minister voices regret over remarks against tribals

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) Rajasthan Education Minister Madan Dilawar on Thursday expressed regret in the House over his remarks against tribals.

As soon as the proceedings of the House began, Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani said the education minister wanted to present his point.

When Dilawar stood up to answer questions related to his department, the opposition created a ruckus and demanded that he apologise and be removed from the post. "They (tribals) are the best part of Hindu society, I don't believe in speaking negatively about them. So if the opposition or any tribal brother has been hurt by my speech, or my words, then I express regret," he said.

A war of words had broken out between Dilawar and Banswara's newly elected MP Rajkumar Roat on June 22. The minister had allegedly suggested a DNA test to confirm whether the tribal leader is a Hindu or not.

Roat, who is the leader of the Bharat Adivasi Party (BAP), had said that he belongs to the tribal community and believes in a different faith system from organised religions, including Hinduism.

On this, Dilawar had said, "If the BAP leaders do not consider themselves Hindus, then we will get their DNA tested." Congress and BAP MLAs had protested against Dilawar in the Budget session of the assembly. PTI AG DV DV