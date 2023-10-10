Raj paper leak: ED makes fresh arrest in money laundering case

New Delhi, Oct 10 (PTI) The Enforcement Directorate Tuesday said it has made a fresh arrest in connection with its money laundering probe related to an alleged recruitment exam paper leak case in Rajasthan.

Bhupendra Saran was taken into custody on Monday and a special prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Jaipur on Tuesday sent him to the agency's custody for three days, the agency said in a statement.

"Bhupendra Saran in connivance with other persons leaked the question paper of general knowledge of senior teacher grade II competitive examination, 2022 which was scheduled to be conducted by RPSC (Rajasthan Public Service Commission) on 21.12.2022, 22.12.2022 and 24.12.2022 at various places in Rajasthan. "He supplied the said leaked papers to Suresh Dhaka and other persons/candidates for the consideration amount of Rs 8-10 lakh per candidate," the agency alleged.

It had last month arrested Babulal Katara, a former RPSC member, and Anil Kumar Meena in this case.

The agency had earlier attached assets worth more than Rs 3 crore of Saran and Katara.

The money laundering case stems from FIRs filed by the Rajasthan Police against the accused. PTI NES TIR TIR