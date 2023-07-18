Raj: Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games to start from Aug 5

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI)The Rajiv Gandhi Rural and Urban Olympic Games is scheduled to start from August 5 in Rajasthan, an official said on Tuesday.

A total of 56 lakh people have registered for the games that will conclude on September 18.

State Chief Secretary Usha Sharma said in a statement that the officials in a high-level review meeting on Monday have been directed that all preparations related to organising these games should be completed on time.

According to a statement, sports department secretary Naresh Thakral said in the meeting that these games would be organised from August 5 to September 18, In which sports like kabaddi, tennis-ball, cricket, basketball, tug of war, volleyball, football, shooting ball, athletics etc. have been included and the total number of registered players is about 56 lakhs.

Sharma instructed that adequate publicity should be given to this event at the local level and responsibility should be fixed at each level by preparing an action plan for better implementation. PTI AG RDT