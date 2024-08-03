Raj, Sharad Pawar meet CM separately; MNS chief raises BDD chawl, police housing issues

Mumbai, Aug 3 (PTI) Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray and NCP (SP) president Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde separately.

In a meeting held between Thackeray and Shinde, the MNS chief pointed out to the issues concerning the sprawling BDD chawls in Mumbai as well as development of colonies for police personnel.

A statement by the Chief Minister's Office said Shinde directed officials to address concerns of the residents of Worli on a priority basis.

He also said action should be taken against builders violating rules in Slum Rehabilitation Authority projects.

Shinde directed officials to work towards making houses available the police personnel in a stipulated time frame, adding there are only 18,000 residential units for 52,000 police personnel.

Pawar met Shinde separately, though the details of what transpired between the two is not known.

The meeting between the CM and Pawar comes amid the simmering issue of Maratha reservation.

Notably, Pawar is the only leader from Maha Vikas Aghadi who continues to engage with the Mahayuti (the ruling alliance), especially with the CM, despite Uddhav Thackeray being extremely critical of him, sources closes to Shinde said.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), the NCP (SP) and the Congress.

On meeting between Raj Thackeray and Shinde, sources said this the first in person interaction between the two after the former expressed his desire to be out of the Mahayuti, the sources added.

The MNS chief has been engaging with Shinde on matters like redevelopment of chawls of the 'Marathi manoos', an issue that is core to his politics as well. PTI PR BNM