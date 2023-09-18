Raj: Teacher thrashed, his face blackened for 'molesting' student in Ganganagar

Jaipur, Sep 18 (PTI) A government school teacher accused of molesting a girl student was allegedly beaten and his head and face were blackened by the minor's family members, police said.

Advertisment

The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The incident took place in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district where the student's family members have registered a case against the accused teacher Rajesh for allegedly molesting the 16-year-old student.

Rajesh has also lodged a cross FIR against the girl's family for for thrashing him.

Advertisment

Karanpur Circle Officer Sudha Palawat said that after knowing about the alleged molestation incident, the student's family members reached the school and thrashed the accused. They also blackened his head and face.

The CO said a case against the government teacher was registered on Saturday while the teacher lodged a cross FIR on Sunday.

“The matter is being investigated. No arrest has been made so far,” she added. PTI SDA RPA